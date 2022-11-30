The Festival of Lights, an arts market, a Christmas concert and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Play in the snow on Thursday

Baton Rouge General hosts a Snow & Glow event at its Holiday Lights display on Thursday, Dec.1, sponsored by Entergy.

Dig out your waterproof shoes and gloves, Snow and Glow will feature snow for all to play in. There will be a mingle with Santa and his elves, a glow-in-the-dark performance and food trucks all around. The event will take place for a second round on Dec.15. The event is scheduled to be moved to Dec. 8 if there happens to be a rain-out.

Visit for more info and to buy tickets. Tickets are $5 per person. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will be at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at 8585 Picardy Ave.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify that Entergy is the sponsor of the event, not the host.

Experience a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting on Friday

Downtown’s The Festival of Lights returns this Friday, Dec. 2.

Watch downtown transform into a winter wonderland. The Mayor will ignite half a million lights on North Boulevard, along with the beloved 25-foot Christmas tree. Free ice skating will be provided by the Raising Canes Center and 10 tons of real snow will be available to play in at the Repentance Park. Live actors will perform and the Kid’s Orchestra will hold a live instrument petting zoo. Parking is suggested at the River Center Garages and Third Street Garage.

See the full list of events here. The Festival of Lights is free to attend. It will occur between 4-8 p.m. at North Blvd Town Square.

Shop regional art on Saturday

The Baton Rouge Arts Market kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Head downtown to find unique, handmade holiday gifts and peruse artwork by artists from Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Florida. A variety of art mediums will be presented, including pottery, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, glass, sculptures and much more. This year’s market will see a few changes for the first time in two decades to feature new sections, including crafts, beauty products, apparel and more.

Click here for more info. The market is free to attend and accommodating for all ages. It will reoccur every Saturday from Dec. 3-17 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held in Downtown Baton Rouge along North Boulevard.

Celebrate a new art exhibit on Saturday

East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP) Main Library is dedicating its “Ida. Be a Resilient Artist” exhibition on Saturday, Dec. 3.

All ages were invited to participate in welcoming this installation by local arts and music nonprofit Palacios’ House of Arts. The exhibit will feature 20-foot acrylic panels that will remain as a permanent exhibit on the first floor of the library. As part of the celebration of its installation, students that participate in PHOA’s programming will perform their own original composition, “Ida,” which the group says “is an anthem of hope in difficult times.” Attendees can also enjoy door prizes, raffles and refreshments at a reception following the installation.

This exhibit is free to the public. The opening is at 6:30 p.m. and at 1868 Edinburgh Ave.

Listen to Christmas carols on Sunday

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is performing its annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Kick off the holidays with this Baton Rouge tradition. The band is set to perform a variety of Christmas songs, some you will know and some you will not. It will end with a performance of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” to send guests singing into the night.

The free concert will be from 3-5 p.m. It will take place at St. Joseph Cathedral, located at 401 Main St.