February 2025’s calendar of can’t-miss events in the Capital Region

•Feb. 21: Krewe of Artemis

•Feb. 22: Krewe of Orion

•Feb. 22: Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

•Feb. 23: Mid City Gras

•Feb. 28: Krewe of Southdowns

Feb. 7

Some of the Red Stick’s tastiest mobile eateries are headed to Perkins Rowe for the Food Truck Round-Up. Save your appetite to sample everything from international cuisine to sugary-sweet desserts. perkinsrowe.com

Feb. 8

Comic fans, head to the Main Library at Goodwood for Mid City Micro-Con. Meet comic book authors, shop fan-made art, design characters and participate in the Cosplay Show and Tell. ebrpl.com

Feb. 8 + 9

Get expert advice and grow your garden with award-winning blooms from the Camellia Show & Sale hosted by the Baton Rouge Camellia Society at Burden Museum & Gardens. lsuagcenter.com

Feb. 15

Burn those king cake calories at the Mardi Gras Mambo races. Runners can participate in a 15K, 10K or 1-mile fun run venturing through downtown Baton Rouge to the finish line at North Boulevard Town Square. runmambo.com

Feb. 19

Come on down to the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts to get a chance to be the next contestant on The Price Is Right Live. This traveling stage show is bringing all the games and excitement from the TV version to the Capital Region. Give your best guesses and press your luck to win dream vacations, appliances, new cars and other prizes. theatre.raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Celebrate Black History Month at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Fairwood Branch with a viewing of Lee Daniels’ historical drama The Butler. The flick is inspired by the life of Eugene Allen, a White House butler who served many U.S. presidents. ebrpl.com

Feb. 22

Bring your bait and rod and head to BREC’s Burbank Soccer Complex Pond for the Geaux Fish! Catfish Rodeo. Amateur fishers and seasoned anglers are all welcome to cast a line and participate for the chance to win prizes. brec.org

Arts Agenda

Feb. 2

Creatives For The Culture will meld lifestyles from Louisiana and Ghana for Roots of Our Own: A Legacy Project, held at the Main Library at Goodwood. Learn about how local cuisine, fashion and dance are linked to West Africa through demonstrations, drum performances, textile presentations and live music. artsbr.org/events

Feb. 7-9 + 14-16

How dangerous can watch making be? For a group of 1920s dial painters, the process made them fall mysteriously ill. Based on a true story, Radium Girls follows the efforts of Grace Fryer as she tries to prove the risks of radium exposure. Theatre Baton Rouge’s Young Actors Program will bring D.W. Gregory’s play to life on stage. theatrebr.org

Feb. 12 + 13

Single this V-Day? Or just over the holiday? Listen to the Bad Romance: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Concert by Baton Rouge Symphony at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Musicians will play breakup song instrumentals beneath immersive visuals on the planetarium ceiling. brso.org

Feb. 20

Presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, River City Jazz Masters continues at Manship Theatre with a show from jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, a longtime musician who first poured his soul out on the ivories at age 3. artsbr.org

Feb. 21

Rock out with Samantha Fish when she takes the stage at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. Prepare to see the Missouri native shred on the guitar while belting out her best rock and blues hits like “Bulletproof,” “Hello Stranger” and more. lbatonrouge.com

Feb. 23

Go with the glow and head to Manship Theatre for Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey, a production by Lightwire Theater. This light-filled show follows Marvin the Mouse and his quest to be popular. Follow Marvin on a colorful trip through space to find himself illustrated by the Lightwire’s illuminated storytelling tools. manshiptheatre.org

On the Road

New Orleans

Feb. 9: Super Bowl LIX, caesarssuperdome.com

Feb. 21: Krewe of Cleopatra, kreweofcleopatra.org

Feb. 27: Krewe of Muses, kreweofmuses.org

Acadiana

Feb. 1: Jersey Boys, acadianacenterforthearts.org

Feb. 21: Krewe de Canailles, krewedecanailles.com

Feb. 25: Dirty Dancing in Concert, heymanncenter.com

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.