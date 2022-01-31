February 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

ALSO THIS MONTH

Feb. 5

Try something new at the 20th annual Wild Game Cookout in Erwinville. Feast on some alligator, rabbit or rattlesnake grilled and fried by teams from all over Baton Rouge. This cookout benefits the Dream Day Foundation, which supports St. Jude patients and families. dreamdayfoundation.org/event/20th-annual-wild-game-cookout

Feb. 12

Get your loved one something special for Valentine’s Day at MidCity Makers Market. Don’t settle for last-minute grocery store flowers and chocolate. Instead, dazzle your sweetheart with homemade gifts from local makers and creators. midcitymakersmarket.com

Feb. 12

Shed those king cake calories during the Mardi Gras Mambo Run. Dress in your Carnival best and head out to downtown Baton Rouge to start a fun race that will take you throughout the city. Participate in any of the three races: a 1-mile fun run, a 10K or a 15K. runmambo.com

Feb. 17

Enjoy cocktails and refreshments as you gaze upon exhibitions at Third Thursday After Hours at the Capitol Park Museum. During the day, you can bring the whole family to enjoy the museum during operating hours without paying the admission fee. louisianastatemuseum.org

Feb. 26

Let the good times roll at the Mardi Gras-themed Local Pop Up Market. Get ready for Carnival season with themed gifts and accessories from local makers. Shop a variety of booths to make sure you’re prepared for Fat Tuesday. localpopup.shop

On the Road

New Orleans

All month: Mardi Gras parades, mardigrasneworleans.com

Feb. 4-6: Tet Fest: Vietnamese New Year, neworleans.com/event/tet-fest

Feb. 5 + 6: Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, runrocknroll.com/new-orleans

Lafayette

Feb. 5: Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, lafayettetravel.com

Feb. 28: Lundi Gras Bar-A-Thon, latrail.org/lundi-gras-bar-a-thon

ARTS BEST BETS

All month

Head over to BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center to see work from the third annual Swamp Art Spectacular. Artists created works of different mediums to depict the theme “Impressions of Louisiana Nature.” There will be a special Meet the Artists Reception on Feb. 27. brec.org

All month

Celebrate Black History Month with a free special art show at the Elizabethan Gallery. The Annual Black History Month Art Show will feature work from African American artists curated by longtime Baton Rouge artist and art teacher Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas. There will be a closing reception on Feb. 24. elizabethangallery.com

Feb. 3-6

Gather up the whole family to enjoy a production of Seussical the Musical at Theatre Baton Rouge. Travel through the whimsical world of author Dr. Suess with famous characters like the Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant. theatrebr.org

Feb. 6

Theaterworks USA is joining forces with Manship Theatre to bring a special production of Dogman the Musical. This hilarious family-friendly production follows the characters from the book series written by Dav Pilkey. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 8 + 9

Join the LSU Museum of Art as it welcomes artist Jessica Brandl for two days of ceramics demos. These live art demos will be held in The Boneyard. lsumoa.org

Feb. 20

Immerse yourself in one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays during Aquila Theatre’s production of Macbeth at Manship Theatre. The Aquila Theatre’s cast of professional British actors will bring this classic tale to life. manshiptheatre.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

Feb. 5

Get into the spirit of true New Orleans music just in time for Carnival season with the Rebirth Brass Band at Chelsea’s Live. Formed in 1983, this Grammy Award-winning group has played the streets of New Orleans along with festivals and shows around the world. rebirthbrassband.com

Feb. 11

Enjoy an intimate show with country singer Travis Tritt. His solo acoustic tour “An Evening with Travis Tritt” will play at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Get up close and personal with Tritt as he tells stories about his songs and inspirations. lbatonrouge.com

Feb. 12

Listen to some country music as singer Dylan Scott graces the stage at the Texas Club. The CMT Music Award winner will play his hit songs like “My Girl” and “Hooked.” thetexasclub.com

Feb. 26

Come out to La Divina Italian Cafe for an evening of singer-songwriter music from Alma Russ. The North Carolina singer plays country and folk music accompanied by her fiddle, banjo and guitar playing. Russ was a contestant on Season 16 of American Idol. ladivinaitaliancafe.com

Feb. 26

Reminisce with music from the Louisiana tribute act The Chee-Weez at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. This five-piece band uses special stage lights, lasers and pyro to bring an unforgettable show. lbatonrouge.com

This article was originally published in the February 2022 issue of 225 magazine. Events are as of press time in mid-January. Please check with the organizations for the most up-to-date info.

