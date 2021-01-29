FEBRUARY 2021 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

DON’T RAIN ON MY AT-HOME PARADE

Mid City Gras isn’t marching down North Boulevard this year because of the coronavirus, but krewes will be decorating their homes to the nines to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive. Laissez les bons temps rouler, and bring your family to drive by the krewes’ decorated homes throughout Mid City. midcitygras.org

27

OFF TO THE RACES

Go out for a virtual race with Komen Baton Rouge’s Race for the Cure event supporting breast cancer survivors and Komen’s cancer research. Participants can download the Race for the Cure app for the full event-day experience, where they can earn badges and medals for watching videos, taking quizzes and logging steps. batonrouge.info-komen.org

All month

MORE EVENTS

Subscribe to our new newsletter 225 Daily for event roundups throughout the week. 225batonrouge.com/225Daily

On the Road

New Orleans

Feb. 2: Walking with Whiskey at The Sazerac House, sazerachouse.com

Feb. 14: Krewe of Bacchus virtual parade, Find the Throw Me Something Bacchus! app on the app store

Lafayette

Feb. 1: Billy Childs Quartet at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, acadianacenterforthearts.org

Feb. 25-26: Honoring the Life of Jillian Johnson at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, acadianacenterforthearts.org

ALSO THIS MONTH

ALL MONTH

Take a city tour with Red Stick Adventures and visit the historic neighborhoods and spots that make Baton Rouge “the Red Stick.” redstickadventures.com

Every Tuesday

Join The Station Sports Bar and Grill for its weekly karaoke parties, where you can perform and eat discounted wings and drinks with your friends. Find the event on Facebook

Every Wednesday

Get moving and find your inner zen with your crew—while social distancing, of course—with Tin Roof Brewing Co.’s Yoga on Tap event, complete with your favorite local craft brews. tinroofbeer.com

Feb. 4

Join the Louisiana Culinary Institute for a Mardi Gras cookie decorating class with chef Jeanne Mancuso. lci.edu

Feb. 5

Help bring awareness to cardiovascular disease with the Go Red for Women “Lunch-In,” supporting the American Heart Association through a digital event. ahabatonrouge.ejoinme.org

Feb. 13

Join the Saturday Morning Studio at BREC’s Milton J. Womack Park, where you and your kids can learn how to create sustainable sculptures while using recycled materials. brec.org

Feb. 20

BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park has all the amenities needed to practice your BMX skills. Bring your kids to the 30,000-square-foot concrete skatepark for a BMX clinic, where you’ll learn from an instructor how to do different tricks and flips. brec.org

Feb. 27

Head to LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens for the Herb Day Plant Sale. To keep everyone safe, The Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit has modified this year’s event to be a plant sale only, and masks will be required. hsabr.org

This article was originally published in the February 2021 issue of 225 Magazine.