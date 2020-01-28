February 2020 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

ALL MONTH: IT’S MARDI GRAS, Y’ALL

FEB. 8

First annual Krewe of Oshun Parade in Scotlandville

FEB. 9

Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade

FEB. 14

Krewe of Artemis Parade

FEB. 15

Krewe of Mystique Parade and Krewe of Orion Parade

FEB. 16

Mid City Gras Parade

FEB. 21

Krewe of Southdowns Parade

FEB. 22

Spanish Town Parade and Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

FEB. 7

Lunch for a cause at the Raising Cane’s River Center during the annual Go Red for Women luncheon. The event raises awareness about heart disease, which the CDC cites as the leading cause of death for American women. batonrougegored.heart.org

FEB. 8

• Make valentines, watch safari amphitheater shows, and learn all about our animal friends at the Baton Rouge Zoo’s I Heart My Zoo day. brzoo.org

• Work off all that king cake during the 21st annual Mardi Gras Mambo. Take your pick between a 10K, 15K or fun run through downtown Baton Rouge and the Garden District. runmambo.com

FEB. 8-9

Browse blooms at the Camellia Show & Sale. The Baton Rouge Camellia Society will be showing off its award-winning camellias at the LSU Rural Life Museum event. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

FEB. 18

Bears, beets and—what was it again? Test your knowledge of The Office during trivia at Reginelli’s Pizzeria on Jefferson Highway. Find the event on Facebook

FEB. 20

Get ready for a little self-proclaimed “redneck” in the Red Stick. Multiplatinum-selling musicians Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence bring their country tunes to the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

FEB. 29

Think all those true crime podcasts you’ve binged have paid off? Then try to catch a killer during CluedUpp, a 1920s-themed murder mystery event. Clues will be spread across downtown Baton Rouge, with more than 100 teams trying to catch the culprit. cluedupp.com

FEB. 29

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is one of Baton Rouge’s most popular 5Ks, drawings hundreds each year. It all helps fund breast cancer education and research. komenbatonrouge.org

More events

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

FEB. 6-9, 11-16

Join Swine Palace and the LSU School of Theatre for the production of Ella Hickson’s epic play Oil, examining the global implications of the world’s dependence on oil. Performances take place at the Shaver Theatre. swinepalace.org

UNTIL FEB. 9

The LSU Museum of Art closes its exhibition, “Destination: Latin America,” which showcases a variety of art from 20th- and 21st-century Latin America. lsumoa.org

FEB. 13

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Players present a performance of works by Strauss, Respighi and Ravel featuring James Ryon on the oboe. brso.org

FEB. 16

The Austin-based Theatre Heroes brings Jack London’s classic tale Call of the Wild to life on stage at Manship Theatre. This multimedia adventure mixes performance and storytelling with projected illustrations. manshiptheatre.org

FEB. 28

Manship Theatre’s Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre presents “The American Audit,” a multimedia spoken word poetry project by Baton Rouge poet and educator Donney Rose. It chronicles 400 years of black American life. manshiptheatre.org

FEB. 28-MARCH 15

Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of The Fox On the Fairway sends audiences on a hilarious adventure, poking fun at stuffy patrons of a private country club. theatrebr.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

FEB. 1

Head to the Varsity Theatre for performances by Baton Rouge singer-songwriter James McCann and the Northbound Drifters with Sarah Burke and Rachel Toups. Fun fact: McCann used to be a member of Irish band The Dubliners. varsitytheatre.com

FEB. 8

With an unmistakably Appalachian voice, Morgan Wade is a singer-songwriter at the forefront of the alt-country genre. She brings her unique sound to Dyson House at Zeeland Street Market. dysonhouselr.com

FEB. 13

After more than 50 years of song making and international album sales, 80-year-old esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot makes his way to the Raising Cane’s River Center. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

FEB. 14

Raising Cane’s River Center hosts the R&B-themed Lovers and Friends concert, featuring four-time Grammy Award winner Deniece Williams, singer Case, group Silk and the soulful sounds of Melanie Fiona. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

FEB. 18

Shovels & Rope—the musical duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst—brings its never-ending bond to Manship Theatre. Married for a decade, the duo’s music blends country and bluegrass. manshiptheatre.org

FEB. 22

Varsity Theatre hosts its first annual all-R&B DJ battle, featuring DJs Bandeaux Pat and DJ Tuke Lee. There will also be live painters and performances by 3rd Eye Music Group, LIU, NAJA, SHALYRIC and Jade Angelle. varsitytheatre.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

ALL MONTH

Mardi Gras parades, mardigrasneworleans.com

FEB. 7-9

Vietnamese New Year at Tet Fest 2019, maryqueenvn.org

LAFAYETTE

FEB. 15

• Krewe of Rio’s Rio Parada, riolafayette.com/rio

• Krewe des Chiens Dog Parade, krewedeschiens.org