Feasts, mazes, trick-or-treating, live music and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Join a fall inspired feast on Thursday

City Pork Highland is hosting a Fall Harvest Wine Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Celebrate the change in weather with this fall-inspired meal. The dinner will include five courses, each paired with a different wine. The courses include pumpkin velouté, squid ink pasta, cumberland lamb and more.

The dinner is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $125 and available here. City Pork Highland at Perkins is at 18143 Perkins Road East, Suite D, Highland Park Marketplace.

Watch a family friendly Halloween flick on Thursday

Tin Roof’s Movies on Tap is back for Halloween this Thursday, Oct. 27.

To mark the occasion, the brewery will screen the original and beloved Hocus Pocus. Oak and Smoke BBQ will provide sandwiches and nachos while Plant Based Sweets by Lotus will provide its tasty treats. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or sleeping bags for a comfortable evening.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Tin Roof Brewing Company is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Drink with zombies downtown on Thursday

Show off your best zombie walk and costume in search of “booze and brains” on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The 10/31 Consortium is bringing back its wildly popular Fifolet Festival this week and kicking things off with a zombie-themed pub crawl with four stops along downtown’s Third Street. Zombies will enjoy a themed cup, goodie bags and drink specials, like the Happy Hooligan at Happy’s Irish Pub or The Witches Brew at Bengal Tap Room. Prizes will also be awarded for the best zombie walk, costumes and more. Free zombie makeup will be provided onsite on a first-come, first-served basis.

The crawl runs from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased here. The crawl begins at Hotel Indigo at 200 Convention St.

Bike to City Hall and vote early on Friday

Young People Vote is hosting a Bike N Vote event to encourage voting on Friday, Oct. 28.

This nonpartisan organization works to create a more accessible, inclusive and representative democracy for young people of color. Bikes will be provided to those who want to ride. Participants will meet at the Geaux Ride Bike Boutique downtown and ride together to City Hall to vote during early voting for local elections. A DJ will play a mix during the ride.

For more information, click here. The assembly is free and begins at 5 p.m. Participants will begin biking at 5:30 p.m. The starting location, Geaux Ride, is at 521 North 3rd St. #A and the voting location is at 222 St. Louis St.

Emo night is back on Friday

Join Chelsea’s Live for its recurring Emo Night on Friday, Oct. 28.

Bands and DJ’s perfroming include Frick or Treat, Paris Avenue, Toughassgarrett and DJ Dan Lion. A Sad as Frick Halloween costume contest will take place, so be sure to dress your best! You must be 18 and over to enter.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Eat sandwiches at a patio party on Friday

Cheba Hut is hosting a Chebaween Patio Party on Friday, Oct. 28.

Pull out those costumes for a costume contest. Cheba Hut will have a bong raffle, giveaways and face painting. Cornhole, pumpkin decorating and beer pong will also be available.

The event is from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and pumpkins will be available to purchase to paint. Cheba Hut is at 411 Ben Hur Rd STE A.

Drive through a haunted car wash on Friday or Saturday

Benny’s Car Wash, Oil Change, and B-Quik is hosting its annual Haunted Carwash at its Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct 28th, and Saturday, Oct. 29th.

The first hour of each night will be a kids hour. All proceeds will go to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital; last year, Benny’s raised $26,240. T-shirts will be sold for $20 and donations over $50 will provide either a free Haunted Carwash T-shirt or an entire month of Unlimited Best washes.

The event will be held between 6-11p.m. on both days. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Benny’s is at 8370 Siegen Lane.

Your invited to a Halloween party on Saturday

Red Stick Social is hosting its Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Dress up and join in. Redline will be performing free live music. First place costume contest winners will receive a $150 gift card to Red Stick Social and second place will receive a $75 gift card.

The bash is free to attend. The live music will begin at 8 p.m. and the costume contest is at 10 p.m. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St. For more info, click here.

Find your way through a spooky maze on Saturday

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is hosting Night Maze on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Put on your costumes and head over to the botanic gardens, it’s going to be a frightening ride. Guests are encouraged to bring glow sticks, flashlights and lawn chairs. A band will perform all night. There will be gargantuan games, a pumpkin patch, a marshmallow roast at the bonfire and more. The daytime corn maze admission does not include night maze admission.

The event is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and free for children 2 and under. Visit here to purchase tickets and more information on maze events. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Explore the city’s cemeteries on a bike on Sunday

Bike Baton Rouge is hosting its annual Cemetery Bicycle Tour on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Enjoy the spooky season with a spooky ride. The Velo Muertos Bicycle Tour will take place in Historic Spanish Town and will explore five historic cemeteries. Mark Martin, a local bicycle advocate and historian, will lead the way while telling intriguing stories of the cemeteries visited. Participants are required to bring bikes. Bike Baton Rouge is offering two versions of the tour; both beginning at 9:30 a.m.Tour One will visit two or three cemeteries and last roughly 45-60 minutes. This tour is best for families and beginning riders. Tour Two will visit all five cemeteries and last roughly three hours.

The event is free to all ages. Children 12 and under must wear a helmet. All participants are required to register here. Meeting place is at Capitol Park Museum at 660 N 4th St.

Trick-or-Treat with the tigers on Sunday

LSU Panhellenic, LSU Tiger Life and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee are joining to host Trick-or-Treating Down the Row and Boozar on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Of course, costumes are encouraged. This free event brings hundreds of families to LSU’s campus every year. West Lakeshore Drive (Sorority Row) will be blocked off for the event’s duration. Families and children can walk door-to-door to receive candy from each sorority house. Panhellenic sororities partnered with Interfraternity Council Fraternities (IFC) and the National Pan-Hellenic Council chapter (NPHC) to provide activities and games.

This trick-or-treat event is from 3-5 p.m. and will take place at W Lakeshore Drive. It is free to attend.

Bring the family to the museum for some Halloween fun on Sunday

The LSU Rural Life Museum is hosting its Haints, Haunts and Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30.

This family-friendly event will be fun for all ages. Staff and volunteers will host storytelling, cake walks, games, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and more.

Admission is $6, click here for more info. The event will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane.