Family night, plant sales and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Support a local Girl Scout troop Friday

Stock up on your favorite treats with a Girl Scout cookie sale at La Divina Italian Cafe this Friday, March 4.

Whether you want one box of Thin Mints or 10, you can find all your favorites after having some great Italian food. Do your part to give back to these local Girl Scout troops and get some sweet too.

The cookie sale will be from 5-7 p.m. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Freshen up your plants and decor at Local Leaf Gallery Saturday

Head over to Local Leaf Gallery this Saturday, March 5, to shop for verdant plants and colorful blooms to add to your home for spring.

Whether you need a pot to spice up your window sill or want to add some new blooms to your garden, you can find it all at this Spring Plant Sale. Local growers and planters like Manda Planta, Mist & Mallow, Garden Goons, Love Buds and Lee Rouse will all have their creations ready for sale.

The Spring Plant Sale is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Local Leaf Gallery is at 555 Caddo St.

Enjoy brunch while helping LGBTQ+ youth Sunday

End your weekend with an informational brunch at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine this Sunday, March 6.

At this Sunday Funday brunch, you will learn about the Santa Marta Shelter for LGBTQ+ Youth and Young Adults in El Salvador. Learn all about this shelter and the support it provides for LGBTQ+ young adults facing homelessness and violence. Joseph “Chepito” Russ will be coming from El Salvador to be at the brunch and share stories from the shelter.

This Sunday Funday brunch event starts at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include a meal. If you can’t make it, you can also make donations to the shelter. Mestizo is at 2323 South Acadian Thruway.

