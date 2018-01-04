Still can’t let go of the holidays? Tomorrow night, join The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe for its screening and spoof of the unorthodox holiday classic, Edward Scissorhands.

The film tells the story of Edward, an artificially created human whose creator died before he could give him human hands. He does his best to assimilate into society, but his progress is constantly hindered by his scissorhands.

The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe will use live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improvisational games to poke fun at the film. Audience members will have a chance to get involved, as this is a truly interactive movie experience.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Manship Theatre, but the bar will open at 6:30 p.m. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets are $11, including fees, and may be purchased here.

Manship is located in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.