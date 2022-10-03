Celebrate fall in Monroe-West Monroe, sponsored by Discover Monroe-West Monroe

Restoration Park and Kiroli Park in West Monroe are local favorites when it comes to getting outdoors for a walk. Their walking trails make for a peaceful stroll through nature.

Listen to Live Music:

Don’t miss Ouachita Live Concert on the last Friday of October in Alley Park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and spirits.

Landry Vineyards hosts concerts throughout the fall season and they are not to be missed. Hear live music by local bands, sip on delicious wine, and eat from local food trucks.

Get Festive:

Make plans to view the Scarecrows at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens. Local organizations decorate scarecrows in hopes of winning the Greater Ouachita Golden Pumpkin Trophy.

Plan your fall trip to Monroe-West Monroe today!