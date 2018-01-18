Most of us know the story Where the Wild Things Are, but what about the man behind the book?

Over the course of his lifetime, children’s author and illustrator Maurice Sendak wrote and illustrated more than 20 books including Seven Little Monsters, In the Night Kitchen and Outside Over There. He also lent his illustrating talents to many of his fellow authors, having worked on the Little Bear series, Mr. Rabbit and the Lovely Present and Along Came a Dog.

This week, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library opened a special exhibition, “Maurice Sendak: 50 Years, Works, Reasons,” to honor the late literary visionary. His love of books began as a young boy when he developed health problems and was confined to his bed, turning to books to help him pass the time.

Throughout his career, he received numerous awards and honors including the National Book Award, induction into the New York Writers Hall of Fame, the National Medal of Arts, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Medal and the Caldecott Medal.

“Maurice Sendak: 50 Years, Works, Reasons” will be on view at the Main Library at Goodwood until Feb. 25. At 3 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 21, the library will hold an opening reception. Find out more about the event here.

The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The exhibit is displayed in the Children’s Room.