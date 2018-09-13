Lawyers by day, artists by night—at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Arts Judicata event tonight, you can explore the work of local lawyers with a knack for creativity.

The featured lawyers work in a number of different mediums, ranging from musicians and chefs to visual and literary artists.

Most of the artwork on display at the event will be on sale, with all proceeds from ticket and art sales directly benefiting the Baton Rouge Bar Association.

Attendees will have access to appetizers and cocktails, with food and beverages available for purchase courtesy of Hannah Q Smokehouse, Ronnie’s Boudin & Cracklin’s, Sammy’s Grill and Creole Cabana.

Musical performers include Steve Judice, Judge James Best and Grant Guillot.

Arts Judicata is Thursday, Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m. Contact Donna Buuck at [email protected] for information about tickets. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is at 427 Laurel St.