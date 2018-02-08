Stonecut prints: Inuit artists carve intricate designs into stone slabs and use ink and a hand-rubbing technique to transfer those designs to paper. Courtesy LASM

This Saturday, Feb. 10, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum opens its latest exhibit, “Tradition in Transition: Inuit Art & Culture,” which focuses on the native people of the Canadian arctic.

Through stone carvings, prints, handiworks and even a kayak, the exhibit explores their unique cultural traditions and customs. The pieces, which were made from the 1950s-1990s, focus on family life, animals and hunting.

Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for college students and $7.50 for children younger than 12 and seniors older than 65. By paying the $8 admission fee, students will receive a complimentary one-year membership.

“Tradition in Transition: Inuit Art & Culture” will be on view at LASM Saturday, Feb. 10, until Sunday, May 27. LASM is at 100 River Road South.