Have you ever wanted to attend an astronomy class at Hogwarts? If so, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum has an event for you—at its Halloween Day at the Museum Celebration, you can explore the wizarding world of Harry Potter from a scientific angle.

The event is jam-packed with activities aimed to satisfy both curious scientists-in-training and Harry Potter enthusiasts.

For starters, the museum will host special planetarium shows at the top of each hour. Starting at 2 p.m., the wizardly festivities commence—whether you want to make your own Howler or sample some Butterbeer, the museum has you covered.

At 5 p.m., the grand finale kicks off: a live presentation of The Astronomical World of Harry Potter, a deep-dive into the astronomical inspirations that J.K. Rowling used to flesh out her characters (think Luna Lovegood’s tie-in with the moon, for example).

To get in on the action, visit the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. Regular admission prices apply—find info here. The museum is at 100 S. River Road.