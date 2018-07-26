“What in the world is a PechaKucha?”

This is probably the reaction of many people upon hearing about the event PechaKucha Night. But don’t worry, it’s nothing to be intimidated by. Quite the opposite, actually—this unique networking event aims to inject some fun into the typical long-winded presentation format.

First things first: PechaKucha, translated from Japanese, means “chit-chat.”

The concept is simple—a series of notable locals specializing in any number of disciplines give short presentations consisting of 20 visually-stimulating slides shown for 20 seconds each. This adds up to 400-second presentations that strive to keep audiences engaged throughout.

Since its inception in Tokyo, PechaKucha Night has expanded to more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Several such events have been held in Baton Rouge since 2016.

Presenters at this Friday’s PechaKucha Night include LEUR Magazine founder Charles Champagne, writer Angus Woodward, LSU journalism professor Joshua Grimm and 225 staff photographer Collin Richie. For a full list of presenters, click here.

PechaKucha Night will take place Friday, July 27, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The Arts Council is at 427 Laurel St.