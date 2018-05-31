Take a peek behind the curtain of Supreme Court Justice and pop-culture icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s long and storied career at Manship Theatre’s upcoming screenings of the critically acclaimed biopic RBG.

The documentary follows Ginsburg’s career beginnings and her subsequent rise to the United States’ highest federal court.

In her position as a Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg has garnered something of a cult following as an often-liberal voice of dissent and a longtime champion of gender equality. In a now-famous quote from the film, Gloria Steinem describes Ginsburg as a real-life “superhero.”

RBG, which was released on May 4, initially received a limited theatrical release of 179 screens. This number has since grown to nearly 400 screens, as the film has proven to be a box office success week-after-week.

The film has also been a critical triumph, with a 94% “Certified Fresh” rating on review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

RBG is one of a number of films that will be screened at Manship Theatre throughout the month of June. Others include Lu Over the Wall, Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Scream for Me Sarajevo.

Manship Theatre’s screenings of RBG are June 1 at 7 p.m. and June 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $6.50 and can be purchased here.