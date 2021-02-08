Explore a swamp by flashlight, virtual ‘Cinderella’ and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Check out the ‘Mean Girls’ Spoof Night at Manship Theatre
Need a Laugh? The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe will be hosting a spoof night screening of the movie Mean Girls Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy drinks while having an interactive movie experience that pokes fun of the much-loved film with live commentary, skits and interactive games.
A new exhibit from three artists is up at Baton Rouge Gallery
From now until Feb. 25, enjoy art from Baton Rouge Gallery artist members Brian Kelly, Kathleen Lemoine and John Harlan Norris. Browse the pieces at the gallery in BREC’s City Park, Tuesday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m.
For more information on the exhibition, click here.
Watch a virtual ‘Cinderella’ with Baton Rouge Ballet
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is offering a chance to view its 2018 Cinderella performance from the comfort of your own home. The offer lasts Feb. 12-24 and allows you to enjoy the magic of this ballet production.
For more information and to purchase tickets click here.
Strengthen your family with Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center
Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center will host the virtual class “Strong Parents, Stable Children: Protective Factors that Strengthens Families” Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6- 7 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual class will be facilitated by a certified prevention education specialist to give parents tips on how to overcome parental stress.
Be your own boss with Louisiana Small Business Development Center
Learn how to be your own boss with Louisiana Small Business Development Center on Feb. 10, 10-11:30 a.m. A virtual workshop will help those who are starting or expanding a business, giving first-hand knowledge of how to succeed in this process.
Experience the Bluebonnet Swamp at night this Friday
BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp welcomes you to enjoy the swamp at night with the aid of a flashlight. During Swamp Flashlight Night, staff will be facilitating live animal encounters as you enjoy a leisurely night hike with your family and friends.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own flashlight, but if you don’t have one, check the gift shop for some options. Close-toed shoes and insect repellant are recommended.
The event is 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. General admission fees apply and admission to the trails ends at 8:15 p.m.