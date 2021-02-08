×
Explore a swamp by flashlight, virtual ‘Cinderella’ and more events in Baton Rouge this week

  • By Caroline Hebert

Check out the ‘Mean Girls’ Spoof Night at Manship Theatre 

Need a Laugh? The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe will be hosting a spoof night screening of the movie Mean Girls Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy drinks while having an interactive movie experience that pokes fun of the much-loved film with live commentary, skits and interactive games.

The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. 

To purchase tickets or find out more, click here

A new exhibit from three artists is up at Baton Rouge Gallery 

From now until Feb. 25, enjoy art from Baton Rouge Gallery artist members Brian Kelly, Kathleen Lemoine and John Harlan Norris. Browse the pieces at the gallery in BREC’s City Park, Tuesday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m. 

For more information on the exhibition, click here

Watch a virtual ‘Cinderella’ with Baton Rouge Ballet 

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is offering a chance to view its 2018 Cinderella performance from the comfort of your own home. The offer lasts Feb. 12-24 and allows you to enjoy the magic of this ballet production.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here

Strengthen your family with Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center

Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center will host the virtual class “Strong Parents, Stable Children: Protective Factors that Strengthens Families” Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6- 7 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual class will be facilitated by a certified prevention education specialist to give parents tips on how to overcome parental stress. 

For more information, click here

Be your own boss with Louisiana Small Business Development Center

Learn how to be your own boss with Louisiana Small Business Development Center on Feb. 10, 10-11:30 a.m. A virtual workshop will help those who are starting or expanding a business, giving first-hand knowledge of how to succeed in this process. 

For more information, click here.

Experience the Bluebonnet Swamp at night this Friday

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp welcomes you to enjoy the swamp at night with the aid of a flashlight. During Swamp Flashlight Night, staff will be facilitating live animal encounters as you enjoy a leisurely night hike with your family and friends.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own flashlight, but if you don’t have one, check the gift shop for some options. Close-toed shoes and insect repellant are recommended.

The event is 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. General admission fees apply and admission to the trails ends at 8:15 p.m.

Find out more here.

Check out the Molly Ringwalds at Beauvoir Park Saturday

What better way to celebrate the Valentine’s Day weekend than with your favorite ’80s cover band?

The Molly Ringwalds take the stage Saturday, Feb. 13, for an unplugged and intimate night at the Perkins Road overpass area venue Beauvoir Park at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Find out more here.


