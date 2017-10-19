Can’t wait for Halloween? Get a “dose of darkness” a little early at the MacaBRe Maker’s Art Show this Sunday, Oct. 22.

The event, held at The Radio Bar, is a mini makers market, featuring local handmade goods and the “dourest” of happy hours. The MacaBRe Maker’s event is different than your run-of-the-mill art show, though. Showcased artists will sell more “dark spirited” products.

The artisans and craftspeople who will be showing and selling their work include: Diatom Designs with handmade items; Jeffrey Livingston with silkscreen, relief and pen and ink works; EVENTYR: Elizabeth Cristina designs with raw stone and metal jewelry; Warren Simmons with oil paintings; Ellen Ogden with prints, paintings and drawings; and William Thomas with screen prints and artworks.

Everyone who comes dressed in macabre attire will be entered into a raffle for one of the artists’ spooky creations.

The event is this Sunday, Oct. 22, 4-8 p.m. at The Radio Bar. There’s no cover, but you must be 21 or older to attend. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St., Ste. B.