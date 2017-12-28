Journey through the planets, moons and star systems of the Star Wars universe this weekend, Dec. 30-31.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will be presenting “Star Wars: The Worlds Within,” a 40-minute full-dome planetarium show that will cover the original Star Wars trilogy and the prequels.

The show will examine how the fictional Star Wars planetary system connects to our own solar system, illustrating how the extra-solar worlds of the Milky Way galaxy compare to the fictional planets of Naboo, Tatooine, Mustafar and Coruscant.

Analyzing the science behind the films, the planetarium show will also address questions like “Are lava planets real?” and “Can life exist within an underground ocean?”

“Star Wars: The Worlds Within” was produced by and can only be seen at LASM. Catch a showing this Saturday, Dec. 30, or Sunday, Dec. 31. The show will play at 2 p.m. both days.

LASM is at 100 River Road. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for college students and $7.50 for children younger than 12 and seniors older than 65.