You and your family can get in touch with some of the most beautiful scenery Louisiana has to offer at BREC’s Flashlight Night at the Swamp this Friday.

The event will take place at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, a 103-acre facility that includes a 9,500-square-foot building filled with live animal exhibits, photographic presentations of the swamp’s flora and fauna, natural artifacts and mineral displays and more.

While snakes and turtles are the most common animals seen on the swamp’s trails, raccoons, rabbits, opossums, armadillos, squirrels, foxes, coyotes and deer are also known to inhabit the area.

For its Flashlight Night at the Swamp event, BREC encourages attendees to bring close-toed shoes, insect repellant and, most importantly, a flashlight—the event takes place at night, when the swamp’s trails get very dark.

Don’t worry if you don’t own a flashlight, though—the nature center’s gift shop has you covered. BREC staff will also facilitate live animal encounters and screen special nature films throughout the night.

Flashlight Night at the Swamp Friday, Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m. Trail access ends at 8:15 p.m.

General admission applies. Visit the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center’s website for more info. The nature center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway.