Over several centuries, African, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Indigenous influences have come together to form the Creole culture, a vibrant collective which transcends social and racial boundaries. West Baton Rouge Museum’s latest exhibit, “Creoles du Monde,” which opens today, Feb. 1, focuses on this culture, giving Baton Rougeans a chance to explore this rich part of history.

Depending on where you are, the meaning of Creole is different. But here in the states, the term refers to the people and culture of south Louisiana.

“Creoles du Monde” will include textiles, rare paintings and photographs from the collections of Mary Gehman, Jeremy Simien, Ulrick Jean-Pierre, Derrick Beard and Jeremiah Ariaz.

Next Wednesday, Feb. 7, stop by the museum during your lunch break for “Collecting Creole,” a free lunchtime lecture held in conjunction with the exhibit. Simien will discuss the Creole culture as depicted in his personal collection of fine paintings, sketches, miniatures, lithographs and daguerreotypes, many of which he loaned to the museum for the exhibit.

“Creoles du Monde” will be on view until May 6. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for both seniors and students.

The free lecture, “Collecting Creole,” is noon-2 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 7. Attendees are welcome to bring a sack lunch.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.