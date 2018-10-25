Join Ms. Frizzle and company as they travel through outer space in Theatreworks USA’s production of The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System.

The live theatrical production is based on the hit Saturday morning cartoon series The Magic School Bus. The show follows Ms. Frizzle, an eccentric science teacher, and a small group of her curious students as they explore the nuances of the scientific world.

In The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, a musical rendition of the beloved children’s show, her students are tasked with traveling from planet to planet in order to rescue a lost Ms. Frizzle.

Theatreworks USA will perform the musical at Baton Rouge’s Manship Theatre three times this week. Its first performance will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, with two more performances at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

Tickets to The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System are $15 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.