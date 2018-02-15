Surrealism is a 20th-century avant-garde movement that sought to release the creative potential of the unconscious. Tonight, step into the world of surrealism at Manship Theatre’s Surreal Film Showcase showing of The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.

The film, directed by Terry Gilliam, is based on the life story, travels and fantastical adventures of the fictional German nobleman Baron Munchausen. Though the film flopped at the box office, it was nominated for four Academy Awards: Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The event is inspired by the LSU Museum of Art exhibit, “Bonjour | Au Revoir Surréalisme,” which is on loan from the family of printer, painter and poet Georges Visat. The exhibit features more than 60 prints made by artists who collaborated with Visat’s publishing house, such as Salvador Dalí, Max Ernst and René Magritte.

Attendees will also be shown a short film by renowned special effects pioneer Georges Méliès, who directed surrealist films A Trip to the Moon and The Impossible Voyage.

Tickets are $9.50 and may be purchased here.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen will be shown at 7 p.m. tonight, Feb. 15, at Manship Theatre, in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.