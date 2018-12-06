It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Visit Baton Rouge is welcoming the Christmas season with its Red Stick Revelry Champagne Stroll in downtown Baton Rouge tonight.

Attendees will travel from hotel to hotel on a “Holiday Trolley.” Of course, glasses of Champagne will be available at each stop. On the trolley, they’ll sing Christmas carols and take in the city’s holiday light displays.

All attendees will also have a chance to win VIP tickets to Red Stick Revelry, a Baton Rouge celebration devoted to ringing in the New Year in style. Learn all about it here.

This year, the Red Stick Revelry Champagne Stroll will begin at Visit Baton Rouge’s downtown office, 359 Third St.

The stroll will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Tickets to the event are $25. You can purchase yours here.