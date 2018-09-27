A new exhibit titled “Soul of the South” will celebrate its opening with a cocktail reception at the Capitol Park Museum tonight, Sept. 27.

The exhibit features more than 80 pieces of contemporary art by 48 self-taught Southern artists. The featured works span multiple mediums, with paintings, sculptures and mixed-media works slated to be displayed.

The pieces come from the collection of Alice Rae Yelen, the former assistant director for education at the New Orleans Museum of Art, and her husband Dr. Kurt Gitter. Together, the couple traveled the American South in search of contemporary self-taught art.

Each work featured in “Soul of the South” portrays an artist’s individual perspective on Southern life and culture. Subjects include daily life and religion, among many others.

The exhibit’s opening reception takes place Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. It is free and open to the public. If you can’t make it tonight, you’ll have plenty of time to see what “Soul of the South” has to offer—the exhibit will be on display through June 2019. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.