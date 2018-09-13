The Red Stick has two unique classical concerts for you to enjoy this week. Read on to find out more:

The Baton Rouge Symphony’s ‘American Greats’

Tonight, the Baton Rouge Symphony presents “American Greats,” a sweeping celebration of American music.

Some of the artists whose work will be showcased at the concert include Czech composer Antonín Dvořák, famous for his “New World Symphony,” and Jennifer Higdon, a Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning composer.

Ticket prices for the show vary by seating location. Purchase yours here.

The concert will take place Thursday, Sept. 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The church is at 529 Convention St.

Opera Louisiane’s Opening Night

Local opera company Opera Louisiane will celebrate the launch of its new season at its Opening Night event this Friday.

Here, five celebrated singers will take the stage alongside pianist and artistic director Michael Borowitz for a night of opera and musical theater classics.

If you arrive early, you’ll be treated to hors d’oeuvres and a Champagne toast.

Ticket prices for the event vary by seating location. Purchase tickets here.

The concert will take place Friday, Sept. 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at Manship Theatre. The theater is at 100 Lafayette St.