Come on down to the mighty Mississip’, and hope and pray that you don’t slip—Ice Skating on the River begins tomorrow night, Dec. 22.

The Raising Cane’s River Center arena has transformed into a winter wonderland ice skating rink, perfect for Christmas lovers of all ages.

The rink will be open nearly every day until Jan. 7, giving Baton Rougeans plenty of opportunities to channel their inner Michelle Kwan. Tomorrow night, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be at the River Center to help spread the magic of the season.

For those who want to get started a little early, there are five hot-ticket skating sessions today—at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 per person for a 75-minute session. Purchase tickets online for both the hot-ticket sessions and regular sessions here. Tickets are also available at the River Center box office.

Session times and availability vary by day. Find a full schedule of the sessions here.

Ice Skating on the River is open until Jan. 7, but will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 220 St. Louis St.