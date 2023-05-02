Experience conservation and education this summer, sponsored by BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo

Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than visiting BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo! Each year, over 175 million people visit U.S. Zoos and Aquariums. BREC is proud of the role of zoos and aquariums in conservation, education, recreation and research. The goal is to promote and encourage people to visit zoos and aquariums where they can learn about animals and marine life.

For 53 years and counting, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has been a place where people connect with animals. They are honored to play a role in preserving our planet’s wildlife by raising awareness about endangered animals and educating our community on the importance of conservation for our natural world, wildlife and wild places. Many of the species at the Baton Rouge Zoo have been part of the Species Survival Plan, which aids in the survival of threatened or endangered species.

So the next time you visit the Zoo, remember … you are personally playing a crucial role in the mission of the Zoo: to connect people with wildlife and the natural world through exceptionally engaging experiences and conservation efforts that impact our world both locally and globally.

