Tonight, musical theater’s self-proclaimed “best leading men” are taking their talents to the stage of the Raising Cane’s River Center. We’re referring, of course, to The Broadway Tenors, an ensemble of gifted singers that travels the country performing Broadway’s greatest hits.

Each of the Tenors’ performances features a set of three acclaimed Broadway stars. Their upcoming Baton Rouge performance will feature Brent Barrett (Chicago), John Cudia (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) and Kyle Dean Massey (Pippin).

Audience members can expect to hear an array of renditions of beloved numbers from classic Broadway plays, such as West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and more. Original material written specifically for the Tenors will also be performed at the fully staged and choreographed concert event.

Ticket prices for The Broadway Tenors’ performance at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Thursday, Sept. 20, vary by seating location. Get your tickets here. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Check out an old-school Tenors performance (featuring Brent Barrett, who will be in the lineup tonight) below: