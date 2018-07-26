It’s difficult to describe exactly what’s in store at Justin Rayna’s “INTENSIFY” this Saturday—and we think that confusion might be just what Rayna is aiming for.

It might be best to let Rayna, a Baton Rouge native and the show’s creator, describe the event himself.

On his website, he calls it an “intense multidimensional, multimedia concert spectacular featuring live orchestra, multiple dance troupes, tumbling, acrobatics, circus arts and an incredible story arch portrayed through a live onstage roleplaying game.”

Whew.

One thing’s for sure: If you attend one of Rayna’s shows this Saturday, you’re unlikely to get bored. Find a full list of featured acts here.

The show will be set to the original music from Rayna’s first album of the same name (stream it on Spotify here). All proceeds from the production will help fund a musical, Legend City, which he has been working on for over five years.

Two INTENSIFY shows will take place Saturday, July 28, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The productions will be held at the Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center at the Dunham School.

To witness INTENSIFY for yourself, purchase tickets here (2 p.m.) or here (7 p.m.) for $15. The Dunham School is at 11111 Roy Emerson Drive.