The past several months have added up to a year like no other. As we enter 2021, New Year’s resolutions carry a much deeper meaning. We all want to make the most of the year ahead. If fitting in more exercise lands among your chief goals for 2021, it’s time to turn your attention to some local programs and classes designed to keep you moving throughout the entire year.

In inRegister‘s January issue, the team is showcasing a list of local up-and-coming fitness concepts to help you amplify your willpower toward wellness. Whether you’re into yoga and its nourishing mental benefits or prefer to break a sweat with high-intensity pilates, take a look inside for the magazine’s picks on kickstarting 2021 and conquering your health goals for the new year.

Check out the full list here or in the January issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.