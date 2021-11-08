Events around Baton Rouge this week: Blues concerts, food trucks, art shows and more

Jam out at the Manship Theatre Wednesday

Jazz Fest may have been canceled this year, but the Manship Theatre is giving you a chance to experience a part of it with Tab Benoit’s Swampland Jam this Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Sponsored by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Tab Benoit’s Swampland Jam promises an evening of the best blues and roots music from Louisiana artists. Tab Benoit is a Grammy-nominated musician and will be joined by other legends of Louisiana roots music.

Tickets for the show range from $55-$70 with tax and fees. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Get an exclusive tour of the Arts Council’s new community arts center Wednesday

Baton Rouge has a new hub for local art! The brand-new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center has amenities like a ceramics kiln room; a black box theater; a recording studio; artist studio space and so much more. And on Nov. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., you can be one of the first to see it all.

Join the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Arts Ambassadors for an all-access tour of the downtown Baton Rouge space. Attendees will get a first look at the new center as well as its newest exhibition, “Toward a Larger Freedom,” in partnership with Together Baton Rouge. Afterward, visitors can sip wine while admiring the downtown views from the building’s rooftop terrace.

Reserve your space here. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Indulge in art and wine at Art on Pointe Thursday

Head over to the Pointe Marie subdivision this Thursday, Nov. 11, for an evening of wine and art.

Art on Pointe is a free event with more than 25 local artists showcasing their works. Walk the square and browse art as you enjoy various food trucks and wines. There will be a full bar set up with a variety of wine choices to enjoy as you look through all the local art.

Though the event is free, you can register to attend here. Art on Pointe is 5-9 p.m. Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road.

End your week with some laughs with Vicki Laurence Friday

Come out to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Nov. 12, to see Vicki Lawrence perform some comedy.

Lawrence rose to fame in the ‘60s when she was a character on the widely famous Carol Burnett Show. Since then she has proven herself to be a multi-talented performer by singing, doing comedy and acting in her long-running sitcom Mama’s Family. This Friday, she will bring her show “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show” to L’Auberge.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The show starts at 8 p.m. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Enjoy Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of ‘Godspell’ Friday

This Friday, Nov. 12, Theatre Baton Rouge will host the opening night for its production of Godspell.

In this classic musical, you will learn the stories of Jesus as told by a small group through comedy, storytelling and games. There will also be music and many familiar songs, such as “Day By Day” and “Save the People.”

Purchase your tickets now because they’ll go fast. Tickets are $35 with discounts for students and children. The production will begin at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances will be staged through Nov. 21.

Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

