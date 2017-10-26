Printmaking work by Leslie Friedman. Courtesy of the artist

After a seven-year hiatus, Ephemeral Gallery’s Art at the Shop is back.

Tomorrow night, five local artists will be exhibiting their recent works. Contemporary painter Dawn Black, sculptor Michael Williams, mixed media artist John Lawson, clay and mixed media sculptor Peter Smith and printmaker Leslie Friedman will be showcased.

The event will also feature live music by instrumental progressive/math rock band Relatives and Two Headed Dog, who will be playing Roky Erickson’s pop horror classic The Evil One in its entirety.

Art at the Shop, hosted by husband and wife duo David Cano and Kathryn Hunter of Blackbird Letterpress, used to be held twice a year. Its reemergence signifies the next phase of the Ephemeral Gallery.

Art at the Shop will be held tomorrow night, Oct. 27, 7-11 p.m. Ephemeral Gallery is at 522 N. 18th St.