You’re probably already familiar with Movies & Music on the Lawn, Baton Rouge Gallery’s series in which local bands perform original scores to accompany classic films (usually silent ones, like Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton staples). This Saturday, you can experience the concept with a unique twist. At Movies & Music on the Lawn: Kids Night, the kids of The Real School of Music will perform original scores for a handful of Pixar shorts.

This event will be the fourth of five performances in this year’s series (its 20th anniversary).

Before Saturday’s performance, children will be able to participate in a special zoetrope activity courtesy of Knock Knock Children’s Museum. Once the films start rolling, you’ll be able to explore Pixar’s entire history through its shorts, dating back to the mid-’80s.

Movies & Music on the Lawn: Kids Night is Aug. 25, and it is free for Baton Rouge Gallery members. If you’re not a member, you can purchase tickets here for $7 plus fees. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive in BREC’s City-Brooks Park.

And make a note now for the gallery’s next installment, which will take place Sept. 29, with local indie-rock band Ship of Fools providing the soundtrack for Faust.