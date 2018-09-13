Shiver me timbers! How often do you get an excuse to dress like a pirate, use your favorite nautical slang and embark on a treasure hunt right here in Baton Rouge? Not often, we’re guessing.

At 10/31 Consortium’s Shiver Me Timbers Pirate Scavenger Hunt this Friday, you can live out those fantasies without fear of ridicule. Here, you and your team of fellow swashbucklers will roam the city searching for “buried treasure” in honor of National Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Clues and instructions will be given out at The Station’s pre-scavenger hunt party 6-7:30 p.m.

The hunt itself will take place throughout Mid City, the Perkins Road overpass area, LSU’s campus and downtown Baton Rouge. The final destination and return time will be announced at The Station.

You’ll want to sport your best pirate outfit, as a costume contest has been teased on 10/31 Consortium’s Facebook page. You and your friends must be 21 or older to participate, “because pirates like rum.”

To be entered into a drawing for a door prize, you can bring nonperishable food donations or a child-sized Halloween costume to the pre-party.

It is free to participate in the Shiver Me Timbers Pirate Scavenger Hunt, but you’ll need to register beforehand. Find the deets here. The Station is at 4608 Bennington Ave.