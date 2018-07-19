The critically acclaimed live concert event honoring the music and legacy of the late Whitney Houston is coming to Baton Rouge this Wednesday. Titled “The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show,” the two-hour production takes audiences on a musical journey through the pop star’s greatest hits, such as “I Will Always Love You” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Houston will be portrayed by South African singer Belinda Davids, who beat almost 15,000 other hopefuls for the role in 2013. At the time, she had already achieved success as a solo artist, although some industry professionals were skeptical of working with her because she looked and sounded exactly like Houston.

Davids once performed a rendition of “I Will Always Love You” at a show in Hong Kong that astonished audiences so much that they demanded she sing it a cappella to prove that she wasn’t lip-syncing to the iconic Houston track.

“I’ve essentially prepared my whole life for this show,” Davids said in an interview with Showtime. “I feel privileged to be able to honor Whitney in such a way.”

Ticket prices for “The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show” vary by seating location. Click here to purchase yours. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road.

Check out Davids’ tribute to Houston’s “I Have Nothing” below: