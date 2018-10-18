In the mood to dance your heart out? Varsity Theatre has you covered. This Friday, the always funky electro-indie duo Cherub will take its talents to Baton Rouge.

You’re probably acquainted with Cherub thanks to its hit breakout track, “Doses & Mimosas.” The song, jam-packed with dreamy synths and infectious melodies, has garnered more than 77 million Spotify streams and 20 million YouTube plays since its 2014 release.

Riding on the success of “Doses & Mimosas,” Cherub emerged as a powerhouse in the electro-indie scene, performing at major festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Glastonbury.

Cherub’s most recent full-length effort, Bleed Gold, Piss Excellence, was released in October 2016. New music is likely on the way, though—earlier this year, Cherub released four new singles. Listen to one of the new tracks, “Body Language,” here.

If you want to see Cherub perform live, put on your dancing shoes and head to Varsity Theatre on Friday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Doors open at 8 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.