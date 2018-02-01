Next Tuesday, put your writings to the test at Eclectic Truth’s poetry slam and writing workshop. Or if you’re not into writing, you’re welcome to watch as poets perform, drawing on their own thoughts, feelings and experiences for a compelling and thought-provoking presentation.

A poetry slam is a type of literary competition, combining theater, performance and storytelling, in which poets recite their original work. Poetry slams emerged in Chicago in the 1980s, but have quickly spread throughout the United States.

The poems are typically scored by a panel of judges, but are sometimes judged based on audience response or engagement.

Eclectic Truth’s monthly writing workshop, hosted by Eskay, will begin at 7 p.m. The poetry slam and open mic show will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Slam poets will accumulate points for a chance to participate in the Grand Slam Finals, which will be held April 13. Winners will earn a chance to represent Baton Rouge and Eclectic Truth at the National Poetry Slam in Chicago over the summer.

Attendees are encouraged to donate $5, but the slam is open to all, regardless of your ability to pay.

The Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam + Writing Workshop will be held 7-10 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. The Arts Council is at 427 Laurel St.