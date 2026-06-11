Local libraries are making summer fun with kid-focused events and activities

Most of us spend the year eagerly awaiting the start of summer break. However, once we say goodbye to our school or work responsibilities, we often struggle to figure out how to spend our newfound free time.

While most kids dread summer reading, East Baton Rouge Parish Library is going beyond books with activities, events and learning opportunities this summer. Parents, here are a few to keep on your radar:

Summer Movies on the Plaza

June 5, 12 and 26

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Movie nights just got a whole lot better with The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Summer Movies on the Plaza series. With popcorn, food trucks and an after-movie dance party, EBRPL is bringing the movie theater experience to the public, free of admission.

Families are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks for a night of watching the big screen under the stars. Activities begin at 5 p.m., and the movies will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood.

The library will be playing some of the biggest family movies of the past year, including Zootopia 2, GOAT and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Harvey Rabbit

June 12 and 15

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Hop on down to the EBRPL branches for a visit from Harvey Rabbit and his friend, Cecil the Orangutan. Long-time entertainers and ventriloquists Tim and Laura Allured bring these furry friends to life, with music, comedy and whimsy.

Join Harvey Rabbit and his friends on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch; Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at the Fairwood Branch; and Monday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m. at the Jones Creek Regional Branch. Registration is required; call the library location for more information on how to register.

Bright Star Theatre’s production of Peter Pan and Aesop’s Fables

June 15, 16, 17 and 18

Children can see their favorite storybook characters come to life with Bright Star Theatre’s productions of Peter Pan and Aesop’s Fables. Bright Star Theatre is a touring company that specializes in “literary, curriculum and character-education based performances that are at home in any space,” making the library the perfect place to showcase this classic tale.

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Performances will take place from June 15-18 at different library branches. For more information about specific times and locations, visit the East Baton Rouge Parish Library website.