Baton Rouge is a hub of government, business, education and culture. And, as the innermost international port, the city is able to support commerce that flows to ports across the world. The Ebb & Flow Festival, April 7-8, hopes to bring all that flows out of the Red Stick back into the city limits.

The festival celebrates innovation, art and community of other cultures, all the while raising awareness of the culture, advancements and opportunities already here in Baton Rouge.

The festival includes live music, dance and dramatic performances, along with culinary, film, visual arts and interactive children’s programming.

Saturday’s music lineup features Lois and Charlie, Justin Garner, Soul Rebels and rock ‘n’ roll hall of famer Grandmaster Flash. On Sunday, the lineup includes Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Sonic Bloom feat. Eric “Benny” Bloom, Latin Grammy winner Vanessa da Mata and Grammy nominated artist Sheila E.

The Ebb & Flow Festival will be held on the Baton Rouge Riverfront 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 7, and noon.-6 p.m. Sunday, April 8. The festival is free and open to the public.