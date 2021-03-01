Easter egg hunt, virtual 5K with your pets and more events in Baton Rouge this week

Search for Easter eggs during a flashlight egg hunt Friday

BREC’s Highland Road Community Park will be hosting a flashlight egg hunt Friday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Bring your kids—plus a mask, flashlight and basket—to enjoy the hunt.

BREC’s Highland Road Community Park is at 14024 Highland Road.

Thrift for goodies this weekend at Attic Trash & Treasure Sale

The 31st Annual Attic Trash & Treasure Sale, billed as a “giant community garage sale,” is Friday to Sunday, March 5-7. All the proceeds will go to local charities. Find new-to-you treasures while helping the community.

The sale is at 1029 Millerville Road.

Bring your pet to the Great Rover Road Run this Saturday

The Wellness Committee and Hill’s Pet Nutrition are teaming up to virtually host the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine School’s annual Great Rover Road Run. The 5K run/walk Saturday, March 6, is also a pet costume and pet trick contest. Choose your location, share your pet photos on social media tagged with #HillsGRRR2021, and enter your pet in the contest here. All the proceeds will go to the Good Samaritan Fund at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Head to a gun show this weekend in Gonzales

On Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, the Gonzales Gun Show will be featuring new and used guns, custom and factory knives, military and war relics, home defense items and more at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S St. Landry Ave., in Gonzales.

