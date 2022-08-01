East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Mid City Micro-Con is back for its fifth year of celebrating diversity and inclusion across all fandoms. Come out to the Main Library at Goodwood this Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, to participate in fun activities and meet comic creators and fans.

Mid City Micro-Con Organizer Adam St. Pierre says the event was established in 2018 as a way for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library to recognize comics, writers and fans that push for positive representation and inclusivity. Each year, the library focuses on including more creators so their stories can be heard and introduced to new fans.

“We really wanted to highlight local artists and creators as well as amplify voices in comics and fandoms,” he says.

This year’s Micro-Con includes an exciting list of guests specializing in cosplay, art, writing and illustration like Hector Rodriguez, Gamma Rae, LigerZero, Lady Luna Loveless and more.

Some featured events and activities include a drawing workshop with Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, a live art demonstration by Calvin Wilson (also known as Ground Nova), food trucks, photo booths, video games and more.

There will also be an arts and comics market to shop for souvenirs and memorabilia to add to your collections. With so much going on, you’re sure to discover something new or find a new comic to be a fan of.

Though there are plenty of things to do at Mid City Micro-Con, St. Pierre says he’s looking forward to this year’s cosplay contest most.

“Anyone can come in and show off their homemade cosplay,” he says. “Every year our cosplay contest has been really big and our large meeting gets packed, so I’m looking forward to seeing those faces again.”

The contest will be judged by cosplay experts, and the winner will win some exclusive swag donated by local vendors. There will also be a special repair shop that will tweak any last-minute costume changes or fix any broken accessories so that all participants can feel confident to strut on stage.

St. Pierre says that he hopes more people will come out to this year’s Micro-Con. With so many exciting events and demonstrations, the library worked to make this year’s event stand out from previous years.

“This is our fifth year, and it just keeps getting bigger,” St. Pierre says.

Mid City Micro-Con will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. All are welcome as this event is free and open to the public. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. For more information about Mid City Micro-Con head over to the library’s website.