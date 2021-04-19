Earth Day, River Road talk and live music events this week in Baton Rouge

BREC is celebrating Earth Day throughout April, and it’s hosting an Earth Day event at a different park nearly every evening this week.
Bring the family out to create crafts such as bird feeders, organic tree planters and more at rotating activity stations.
For more information and to find the full schedule, click here.
Learn more about the Mississippi River Wednesday at the Main Library
Join the East Baton Rouge Public Library’s Main Library at Goodwood Wednesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. to hear River Road Rambler author Mary Ann Sternberg tell stories from her explorations along the Mississippi River.
Join in person, or watch on Facebook Live.
The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Listen to live music Saturday at Zydeco on the Bayou
This weekend’s kid-friendly Zydeco on the Bayou event will have performers such as Lil Nate & Zydeco Big Timers, Arthur Corbin and more playing at the Plaquemine Community Center. Gates open at noon.