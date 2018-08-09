Roller skating isn’t just for kids anymore. Tonight, you and your friends can visit Skate Galaxy for its Adult Roller Skate Night, an evening of fun, relaxing skating tailored for us old-timers.

Skate Galaxy offers a number of family-friendly attractions year-round: A skating rink, laser tag, a rock-climbing wall and more. While these attractions are normally aimed at providing local children with fun, fast-paced activities, tonight’s Adult Roller Skate Night urges local adults to channel their inner youth.

Roller skating is more than just a fun activity—it’s also a great workout. According to Skate Galaxy, one hour of roller skating can burn up to 600 calories.

In addition to three full hours of skating, Adult Roller Skate Night will also feature live music from local disc jockey DJ Kicks and all-night free giveaways and door prizes.

General admission is $10. Alternatively, you can purchase VIP tickets for $15—these net you VIP express entry, a free locker and access to Skate Galaxy’s VIP skate rental line. Secure your passes here.

Adult Roller Skate Night is Aug. 9, 7-10 p.m. Skate Galaxy is at 12828 Jefferson Highway.