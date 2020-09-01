If you’re like most of us, you’ve probably missed going to the movies this year: sitting in the dark, eating popcorn and sipping on an Icee, watching a story that’s larger than life unfold on the big screen.

While movie theaters have now reopened, they aren’t the only place to catch a film these days. This summer saw the debut of drive-in movies in two new locations in the Capital Region, where you can get lost in a film from the safety of your own car.

The first is at Millennial Park, the city’s first shipping container park. Its drive-in events began after owner and founder Cameron Jackson’s mother brought up the idea. The park has an open lot that fits 50-60 cars. So Jackson bought a tarp, threw it over a large wall and uses a projector to show the movies. The park has held three movie nights since mid-July, and it is planning to do two drive-in movie nights in September.

“The benefit is definitely that it gives people something to do,” Jackson says. “Everyone misses going to the movies. I thought it would be great for community engagement, and you’re able to be safe and socially distant, as well.”

But there’s one thing you’ll get at Millennial Park that’s harder to find in a movie theater: quality, local food. The park offers free popcorn on movie nights, but where else can you get barbecue or turkey legs served fresh to you while you enjoy a movie on the big screen? The park has several restaurant stands that attendees can choose from.

“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from organizations that either want to host a drive-in at Millennial Park,” Jackson says, “or they want to know how I did it. It’s been good for the community because it gives people ideas. Why can’t we do things like this in Baton Rouge?”

So far, Millennial Park has shown films like Avengers: Endgame, The Princess and the Frog and Queen & Slim. To keep up with events and movie nights at the park, check out the park’s Instagram, @millennialpark.

A second drive-in, Mongo’s Movies, sprung up Aug. 21 in Prairieville. The drive-in, started by local event company Mongo’s Tent Rentals, set up its movies in a large parking lot off Airline Highway.

The big benefit is watching from the comfort of your own car, says Mongo’s Movies’ Joseph Sommers.

“It’s more laid-back,” he says. “You can talk to the person you’re with. It’s a more personalized movie experience. … It’s a more group-movie experience than an individual one.”

So far, it has shown films like Knives Out, The Dark Knight and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Check out Mongo’s Movies’ schedule at its Instagram, @mongo_movies.

Mongo’s Movies’ Kodi Buras-Reed says the drive-in will keep going, even after the pandemic ends.

“As old as [the concept] is, it’s totally new to most people,” Buras-Reed says. “It’s fun, safe to do, new and great for a family or date night.”

Millennial Park is at 3817 Florida Blvd., and Mongo’s Movies is at 17989 Airline Highway in Prairieville.