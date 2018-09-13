With dreamy synths and slick electric guitar licks in tow, Milwaukee outfit GGOOLLDD is set to rock Mid City Ballroom tonight.

If you keep in touch with the Baton Rouge music scene, you may be familiar with Margaret Butler, the band’s frontwoman and a Red Stick native. She formed GGOOLLDD on a whim in 2014 and, to her surprise, people kept asking them to perform. Flash forward to 2018, and the band has toured with musical juggernauts like Blondie and Passion Pit and played major gigs like South by Southwest.

The band’s discography began with the 2014 release of its EP $TANDARD$. Since then, GGOOLLD has dropped two more EPs, with its most recent project, Teeth, featuring the hit single “Secrets.” Much of the band’s recent work was created with the help of acclaimed producer Ben H. Allen, known for his work on MIA and Animal Collective tracks.

GGOOLLDD will take the Mid City Ballroom stage Thursday, Sept. 13. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Visit the band’s website to secure your tickets. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Check out GGOOLLDD’s music video for its track “Undercovers” below: