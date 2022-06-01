Drag show dos and don’ts: advice from a drag queen

He has performed and produced drag shows throughout Baton Rouge at LSU events, Splash Nightclub, George’s Place, private events and local bars.

Here’s everything you need to know before attending a drag show—straight from the queen’s mouth.

Tell us what people who have never attended a drag show should expect?

The tallest women you’ve ever seen, some of the most normal-sized women and the most beautiful women you’ve ever seen. There’s nothing to be nervous about. If you’re unsure about whether you’re going to have fun, you will. People love to let loose at shows. We want you to sing, scream and laugh. The energy is better when everyone is there to have fun.

We’re not dolls; we’re not celebrities; we’re performers. If you had an amazing time watching us, we want to hear that. It’s really nice to connect with people after the show. This is not something just for gay people. It’s for everybody. It’s entertainment.

What are some must-knows about drag shows?

1. Bring cash. The bar is only going to have so much cash (for tips). 2. Make some noise. 3. If a drag queen asks you to do something, just do it.

How can someone best prepare for a drag show?

Have open-mindedness, and be ready to challenge yourself. If drag is thought-provoking, it’s a good thing.

Let’s talk about etiquette. What should the audience avoid doing?

Keep your hands to yourself, and do not touch us. We might interact with you, but we typically don’t touch you, so please don’t touch us. Don’t try to come onstage unless you’re asked. We have a show to run—please don’t try to talk over the MC or host. Don’t take yourself that seriously. If jokes are made at your expense, don’t get offended.

Tell us about drag brunches.

It’s the most accessible way to enjoy drag since it’s not in a club environment. It’s nice to see us in the daylight. It’s a great way to introduce kids or younger people to drag. This is a way to demystify drag. It makes it very real

and normal.

Why would you recommend attending a drag show?

No one is going to assume you’re gay just because you went to a drag show. Watching someone else be so much themselves that no one really can be every day is a priceless experience. There’s an energy exchange that happens. It really makes people feel good the way that we look good. It makes you feel more confident. ‘You don’t walk away loving us more; you walk away loving yourself more.’ That’s a Lady Gaga quote.

Where are some go-to Baton Rouge places to attend drag shows?

Splash Nightclub, Brickyard South, Caliente, Red Stick Social, George’s Place.

Who are some of your favorite Baton Rouge drag performers?

Alexa Milano, Lady D Andrews, Dani Pax, Laveau Contraire.

This article was originally published in the June 2022 issue of 225 magazine.