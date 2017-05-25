When Janet Broussard’s son was deployed to Iraq for the first time in 2004, she began searching for somewhere local to turn to for support. When she couldn’t find anything close to home, she became a member of the national Blue Star Mothers of America, an organization for mothers and guardians with children who have served in the military. After that, she decided to found a chapter here in Baton Rouge.

Today, the local chapter holds several events for military families throughout the year, including the upcoming Memorial Day Garden of the Flags and Ceremony.

The event honors Louisiana natives who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Each year, the public is invited to help plant 11,000 American flags on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol.

Read more about the display and the local Blue Star Mothers chapter, and don’t miss it this weekend on the lawn of the Capitol.

Here’s the schedule: On Friday, May 26, the public is invited to the planting of the flags at 9 a.m. in front of the Capitol. On Saturday, May 27, a ceremony will take place there at 9 a.m. and the names of fallen heroes from 9/11 to the present day will be read. Closing ceremonies will be Monday, May 29, at 4 p.m.