Two of the Capital City’s most impressive holiday light displays are closing down toward the end of the year. Quick! Squeeze that last little bit of holiday spirit by paying them a visit.

ZooLights

The Baton Rouge Zoo’s ZooLights will be turning off its bulbs this Sunday, Dec. 30. But if you can get in before then, the display consists of a mile-long trail through the zoo adorned with more than 50 large sculptures depicting animals and holiday scenes. Admission for adults and teens is $5 and $3 for children ages 2 to 12.

This year, ZooLights has partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, so you can receive a 50% discount on your admission if you donate a non-perishable food item.

Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights

Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights is only in town until Monday, Dec. 31. The expansive display features roughly 100,000 lights, plus a 9-foot Cajun alligator light display.

This display, complete with a walking path and tree lights synchronized to music is open sunrise to sundown every night. Entrance is free.