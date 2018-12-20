One of the oddest holiday traditions is, without a doubt, the trend of rocking the ugliest, tackiest Christmas sweaters money can buy to show off your festive spirit. Tonight, White Star Market is embracing the ugly with its Ugly Christmas Sweater Run through Mid City.

Presented in partnership with Varsity Sports, the event will offer participants either a two- or four-mile variant, with each race kicking off at 5:30 p.m.

All runners will have a chance to take home a $25 bar tab at Mouton or a $25 gift card to Varsity Sports. Need more incentive to lace up? The race is free—all you need to do to participate is show up at the race’s starting point on the White Star Market patio.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater Run is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. White Star Market is at 424 Government St.