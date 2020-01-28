Wine down with your friends for a Bin 77 four-course dinner Tuesday

Connect with friends and family over a wine dinner with host Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m. At the beginning of the Perkins Rowe restaurant’s Amici Dinner, the team will serve a four-course dinner along with four Amici Wines pairings.

Call 763-2288 to reserve a spot.

Bin 77 Bistro & SideBar is at 10111 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160.

Take part in trivia night Tuesday at Rock N Roll Sushi

Do you like trivia night and sushi rolls? Well, you’re in luck! Rock N Roll Sushi and Challenge Entertainment will host a trivia night featuring half priced beers, $10 sushi rolls, and much more at the Perkins Road location.

The event is set for 7:30-9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Rock N Roll Sushi is at 3627 Perkins Road.

Stroll around downtown during Wine Walk Wednesday

Join the Wine Walk Wednesdays group as they sample wines at four to five downtown restaurants and bars this week. The group meets the last Wednesday of every month, and this one starts at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Meetup is at Register Bar during its 4-6 p.m. happy hour. The event includes two wine tastings at each venue, spending about an hour at each restaurant or bar. Cost is $10, and you can find more information on the group’s Facebook page.

Register Bar is at 143 Third St.

Mingle at a young professionals social at The Radio Bar Wednesday

Club Blue, which supports the Boys & Girls Club of Baton Rouge, is hosting a social Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6-8 p.m. It’s a chance for networking and to meet current and prospective members of the young professionals organizations.

Participants who purchase a ticket to Club Blue’s upcoming Great Futures Gala in March will receive a free drink ticket at Radio Bar and a raffle ticket for an Uber gift card.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St., Suite B.